NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, December 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Breathable shorts fabric – MESH
- World’s second-largest metropolis by population, after Tokyo – DELHI
- It doesn’t get any better than this! – IDEAL
- With 8-Across, Hanukkah duration – EIGHT
- See 7-Across – DAYS
Down
- TV, radio, newspapers, social channels, etc. – MEDIA
- Poem of mourning – ELEGY
- “___ of Sunset” (2010s Bravo show) – SHAHS
- Gripped part of a sword – HILT
- Went to 0%, as a battery – DIED