NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, December 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Ocean predator that can regenerate its teeth – SHARK
- “Carpe diem” language – LATIN
- Rustic cabin or cozy cottage – ABODE
- Watch the seasons go by? – BINGE
- Material associated with Pittsburgh – STEEL
Down
- Thick slices of bacon – SLABS
- Creature of ___ – HABIT
- Make amends for one’s wrongs – ATONE
- Corduroy pants feature – RIDGE
- Run out the clock in a football game, maybe – KNEEL