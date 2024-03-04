NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, December 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- French body of water – LAC
- Relating to the Vatican – PAPAL
- Self-serve station with salsa and shells – TACOBAR
- Way, way, way back – AGESAGO
- Totally clobber – DESTROY
- Sheet read before playing a new board game – RULES
- Vet’s patient – PET
Down
- Ties, as hiking boots – LACESUP
- One of 12 depicted in da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” – APOSTLE
- Nightclub such as the Moulin Rouge – CABARET
- Buzzing device for an on-call doctor – PAGER
- Nigerian city that’s Africa’s most populous (21+ million) – LAGOS
- Teensy-weensy bit – TAD
- ___ G. Biv – ROY