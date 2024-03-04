 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, December 29

The Mini open in the NYT Games app on iOS.
Sam Hill / Digital Trends

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Getting closer, so to speak – WARM
  • First-string crew – ATEAM
  • ___ journalism, style associated with Hunter S. Thompson – GONZO
  • Prized “activity” for new parents – SLEEP
  • Opposite of more – LESS

Down

  • Moves like an excited dog’s tail – WAGS
  • Ring-shaped reef – ATOLL
  • Zellweger of “Bridget Jones’s Diary” – RENEE
  • Puzzles in a children’s coloring book – MAZES
  • Cleans the floor – MOPS

