NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, December 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Rudely straightforward – BLUNT
- Where you might see half-inch ticks? – RULER
- A little less than “mega” – EXTRA
- Verbose – WORDY
- Unit of sunshine – RAY
Down
- Steeped concoction – BREW
- Swanky Vegas hotel resembling an Egyptian pyramid – LUXOR
- A little more than “mega” – ULTRA
- Quirkily enthusiastic about science, maybe – NERDY
- Breakfast-in-bed convenience – TRAY