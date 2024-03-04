NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, December 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “We haven’t decided yet,” on schedules – TBA
- Analyze grammatically, as a sentence – PARSE
- Dice game for sidewalk gamblers – CRAPS
- Gently gives a ?- POKES
- Lionel Messi’s jersey number – TEN
Down
- Deck with cards like The Fool and The Hermit – TAROT
- Slow the car down – BRAKE
- Colorado ski town – ASPEN
- Doctor you visit for a checkup, for short – PCP
- Letter that can be added to the fronts of 4-, 6- and 7-Across to make new words – ESS