NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, December 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Gift box topper – BOW
- Name that’s an anagram of CABLE – CALEB
- Prominent body part in a Rosie the Riveter poster – FOREARM
- Frequently, in poetry – OFT
- Fish in a Japanese garden pond – KOI
- Mysterious special “something” – XFACTOR
- Receded like the tide – EBBED
- English class assignment – ESSAY
Down
- Bills for drinks – BARTABS
- World Cup cheer – OLE
- Watered-down argument, in slang – WEAKTEA
- ___ badging (swiping in at the office before heading to work remotely) – COFFEE
- Unhappy and deep in thought – BROODY
- Cunning critter – FOX
- Soviet-era space station – MIR
- “Survivor” network – CBS