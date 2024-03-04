NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, December 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- ___ on a true story – BASED
- Martini garnish on a toothpick – OLIVE
- “The Departed” co-star Matt – DAMON
- Like the air in a hookah bar – SMOKY
- Number of Z tiles in Scrabble – ONE
Down
- Physiques, casually – BODS
- Texas fortress to “remember” – ALAMO
- Who sometimes “says” to touch your nose while jumping on one foot – SIMON
- Bring to mind – EVOKE
- Last word in the song “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” – DENY