NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, February 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Computing platform? – DESK
- Campanelle is a bell-shaped variety of this – PASTA
- Daly of “Today” – CARSON
- Kickstarter supporters – BACKERS
- Landlocked neighbor of Georgia and Azerbaijan – ARMENIA
- Sneaks a peek – GLANCES
- Had a feeling about – SENSED
Down
- Grows dim – DARKENS
- Magazine whose 50th anniversary issue featured Naomi Campbell on the cover – ESSENCE
- Legendary, as one’s past – STORIED
- State school whose students chant “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk!” – KANSAS
- Pellet-chomping arcade character – PACMAN
- Eric ___, author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” – CARLE
- Items strapped to a golf cart – BAGS