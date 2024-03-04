NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, February 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Yoga discipline with a name from Sanskrit – HATHA
- ___ run (testing-out stage) – TRIAL
- ___ run (jog in the woods) – TRAIL
- Deflect an attack, in fencing – PARRY
- “Woo-hoo!” – YAY
Down
- Internet address starter – HTTP
- Matrixlike grid – ARRAY
- Headwear for a princess – TIARA
- Like Chewbacca and Mr. Snuffleupagus – HAIRY
- Supporter of L.G.B.T.Q. rights – ALLY