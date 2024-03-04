NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, February 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “___ the gap!” (advice for solving this puzzle) – MIND
- Love, in French – AMOUR
- African mammal with armorlike skin – RHINO
- Major tech company founded in San Fran, as its name suggests – CISCO
- “Watch your ___!” (advice for solving this puzzle) – STEP
Down
- Painter Chagall and podcaster Maron – MARCS
- Dramatic cry during a paintball game – IMHIT
- Distraction while working at the library, maybe – NOISE
- Sag – DROOP
- Tar Heels’ school, for short – UNC