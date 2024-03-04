NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, February 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What each knuckle represents in a famous mnemonic device – MONTH
- Best Picture nominee starring Mikey Madison – ANORA
- Something set on a microwave – TIMER
- “Here’s to love!,” e.g. – TOAST
- Burnt ___ (barbecue tidbits) – ENDS
Down
- Not glossy, as a photo – MATTE
- Publication with the headline “History Sighs, Repeats Itself,” with “The” – ONION
- Wanderer – NOMAD
- Lock of hair – TRESS
- Comedian Kevin (with a name that’s fitting for Valentine’s Day) – HART