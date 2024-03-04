NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, February 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Governing body of world soccer – FIFA
- “___ is a world within itself, with a language we all understand” (Stevie Wonder lyric) – MUSIC
- Opposite of rough – GENTLE
- Pictures that employ the “flip camera” button – SELFIES
- Away from the ocean – INLAND
- Earthenware pot – CROCK
- Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman – KENT
Down
- Cool bit of trivia – FUNFACT
- Admission of ineptitude – ISTINK
- Smoothed, as fingernails – FILED
- AAAA, in a deck – ACES
- Pittsburgh’s Carnegie ___ University – MELLON
- Rom-com or thriller – GENRE
- “Totally awesome!” – SICK