NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, February 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Urban green space – PARK
- Place to store computer files – DRIVE
- “Inside Out” girl – RILEY
- The “E” of E.M.T.: Abbr. – EMER
- Word that can follow 1- and 5-Across to make locales for cars – WAY
Down
- ___ donna – PRIMA
- Alvin of dance – AILEY
- One going cross-country in a camper, for short – RVER
- Escape room item – KEY
- Played a round of Pictionary – DREW