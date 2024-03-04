NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, February 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Punxsutawney ___, Groundhog Day character – PHIL
- Bird with “great blue” and “great white” varieties – HERON
- Something rehabilitated by a P.R. firm – IMAGE
- Material for party balloons and hospital gloves – LATEX
- Home made of sticks, say – NEST
Down
- ___ Connors, Bill Murray’s character in “Groundhog Day” – PHIL
- Muscled guy – HEMAN
- So, so angry – IRATE
- Pricey sections of theaters – LOGES
- “Ready for another customer!” – NEXT