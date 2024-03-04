NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, February 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sound of hard impact – BAM
- “Hoo-wee!” – OHBABY
- With 8-Across, kind of bus associated with London – DOUBLE
- See 7-Across – DECKER
- Sponsored posts in one’s newsfeed, e.g. – ADS
Down
- Dessert described as “half-bread, half-cake” – BABKA
- Having a full range of physical or mental abilities – ABLED
- Mike who played Austin Powers – MYERS
- Quirky – ODD
- Garden tool used for weeding – HOE
- Tampa Bay football player, for short – BUC