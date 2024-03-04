NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, February 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Size between sm. and lg. – MED
- Sharp parts of forks – TINES
- Cutting device in a woodworking shop – BANDSAW
- Louise ___, Pulitzer-winning author of “The Night Watchman” and “The Mighty Red” – ERDRICH
- Faux meat option at Thanksgiving – TOFURKY
- Songs, informally – TUNES
- Drug also called acid – LSD
Down
- Consciously focused on the present moment – MINDFUL
- Evasive maneuvers – ENDRUNS
- Wished for – DESIRED
- Kind of deck with four suits: wands, cups, swords and pentacles – TAROT
- Tackles of the quarterback – SACKS
- “Oh yeah? Wanna ___?” – BET
- Preschooler’s repeated question – WHY