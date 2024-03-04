NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, February 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Sing like “Boopity-bop-dee-doo-dee-doo-bee” – SCAT
- Hawk’s claw – TALON
- The “U” in U.K. – UNITED
- “Hey, that’s cheating!” – NOFAIR
- Rapper with the songs “Hot in Herre” and “Air Force Ones” – NELLY
Down
- Surprise greatly – STUN
- Officially accepted storylines – CANON
- “Get ___!” (“Stop being so boring!”) – ALIFE
- Sum amount – TOTAL
- Astronaut Armstrong – NEIL
- Free of moisture – DRY