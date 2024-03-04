NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, February 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Over here!” – HEY
- Words after a defeat – ILOST
- Dwarf planet that’s only about half the width of the United States – PLUTO
- 1995 thriller whose title is stylized with a digit – SEVEN
- “This just in …” program – NEWS
Down
- Joints at the meeting of the thigh bone and pelvis – HIPS
- Astronaut Ochoa – ELLEN
- “___ got mail” – YOUVE
- Gumbo or goulash – STEW
- Lots and lots – TONS