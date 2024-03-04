NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, February 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Word that can follow “belly of the” or “nature of the” – BEAST
- Coffee order with a frothy top – LATTE
- Ann ___, Mich. – ARBOR
- Night lights? – STARS
- You might have a lot of it on your hands, if you’re a chef – THYME
Down
- Really fun time – BLAST
- Our world – EARTH
- Held in check – ATBAY
- Subject of a winter weather warning – STORM
- Abruptly worded – TERSE