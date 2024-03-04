NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, February 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Gem from an oyster – PEARL
- “Cabaret” character who acts as a host to the audience – EMCEE
- Counterpart of effect – CAUSE
- Toys with tails and ribbons – KITES
- Allow to – LET
Down
- Orville ___, country singer known for wearing a mask in public – PECK
- One might get “buried” online – EMAIL
- “If you were a triangle, you’d be ___ one!” (corny pickup line) – ACUTE
- Change, as a computer password – RESET
- Some classic jeans – LEES