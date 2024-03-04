NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, February 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Unit of toilet paper – ROLL
- Cookie advertised with the slogan “Twist, Lick, Dunk” – OREO
- Word after bird or binge – WATCH
- Amused text shorthand – LMAO
- What always goes to waist? – BELT
Down
- One of five in a Mini crossword – ROW
- Dental care brand – ORALB
- “Please, it would be my pleasure” – LETME
- ___ news (11 p.m. broadcast) – LOCAL
- Like jalapeños and Death Valley – HOT