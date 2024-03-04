NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, February 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- T-shirt or blouse – TOP
- Do a novelist’s job – WRITE
- Confusing answer to “So I’m supposed to turn left?” – RIGHTR
- French “to be” – ETRE
- ___-do-well – NEER
Down
- Fearsome cat, in Spanish – TIGRE
- Alternative option – OTHER
- Marcel the monkey, on “Friends” – PET
- Tiny bird with a piercing “teakettle-teakettle!” song – WREN
- Religious ceremony – RITE