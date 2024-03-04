NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, February 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Facebook’s parent company – META
- Full-length skirts … and a morning hour read backward – MAXIS
- Written with pen – ININK
- N.B.A. team that nearly renamed itself the Swamp Dragons in the 1990s – NETS
- “___ a Wonderful Life” – ITS
Down
- French modernist painter … and a morning hour read backward – MANET
- What lighted signs mark in theaters – EXITS
- Altoids containers – TINS
- Pose a question – ASK
- Short skirt – MINI