NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, February 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Chief Norse god – ODIN
- Required number – QUOTA
- Open, as a sleeping bag – UNZIP
- Puts a cold pack on – ICES
- Scrabble value of the circled letters – TEN
Down
- Unit of weight whose symbol includes a “z” – OUNCE
- Baker’s ___ – DOZEN
- “That’s correct” – ITIS
- Hit the hay during the day – NAP
- Hit the hay during the day – QUIT