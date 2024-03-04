NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, February 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Be quiet!” – SHUSH
- Knight’s weapon – LANCE
- Senior figure – ELDER
- “In any ___ …” – EVENT
- “Emilia ___” (2024 film with the most Oscar nominations) – PEREZ
Down
- What newborns do for much of the day – SLEEP
- Cut in two – HALVE
- What “U” stands for in “O/U” – UNDER
- Acting class assignment – SCENE
- Standard unit of frequency – HERTZ