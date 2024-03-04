NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, February 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Beer foam – HEAD
- Dance that it takes “two” to do – TANGO
- Annoying thing to forget on a trip – CHARGER
- Color associated with Barbie – HOTPINK
- “For all ___ and purposes …” – INTENTS
- Maryland governor Wes – MOORE
- Cons’ counterparts – PROS
Down
- Oldest monthly magazine in the U.S., launched in 1850 – HARPERS
- Front car of a train – ENGINE
- Athlete’s representative – AGENT
- Nerds – DORKS
- Body image? – TATTOO
- Bonobo relative – CHIMP
- Pay tribute to – HONOR