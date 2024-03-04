NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, February 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bengal or lion – CAT
- Patrick Mahomes, for his entire N.F.L. career – CHIEF
- Kendrick ___, Super Bowl LIX halftime act – LAMAR
- Opposing side – ENEMY
- Super Bowl scores, for short – TDS
Down
- “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!,” for one – CHANT
- Targeted, as a football throw – AIMED
- Play groups? – TEAMS
- The Browns, on N.F.L. scoreboards – CLE
- Cook in the pan – FRY