NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, January 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Hybrid utensil popularized by Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1970s – SPORK
- Cassowary’s claw – TALON
- Genre with a “subs vs. dubs” debate (subtitles vs. dubbed dialogue) – ANIME
- Opponent – RIVAL
- Feature of a scratch-and-sniff sticker – SCENT
Down
- There are seven in the Big Dipper – STARS
- Freak out – PANIC
- Sliced, black pizza topping – OLIVE
- Times New ___ (typeface) – ROMAN
- Prepared to propose, perhaps – KNELT