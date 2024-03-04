NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, January 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Streak of lightning – BOLT
- Flowers with “tiger” and “trumpet” varieties – LILIES
- Surface to stretch on – YOGAMAT
- Condition treated with exposure and response prevention therapy, for short – OCD
- “Rocks,” to a bartender – ICE
- “Wait, seriously?!” – WHATTHE
- Actress with a record number of Oscar nominations (21) – STREEP
- Assists – AIDS
Down
- Information sets used in machine learning and predictive analytics, collectively – BIGDATA
- Portuguese greeting – OLA
- Not infinite – LIMITED
- Shows the ropes to – TEACHES
- Scottish bodies of water – LOCHS
- Like some prices and roller coaster drops – STEEP
- “That really hurts!” – YOW
- Prefix with -ceratops – TRI