NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, January 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- 2019 flop whose Variety review began “Nine may not be enough lives for some of the stars to live down their involvement in this …” – CATS
- Hawaiian greeting – ALOHA
- Wrinkle-removing treatment – BOTOX
- Entanglement – SNARL
- Pure joy – GLEE
Down
- They’re hard to hail in the rain – CABS
- “___ came a spider / Who sat down beside her …” – ALONG
- Sum – TOTAL
- Place for beachcombing – SHORE
- Rod with wheels – AXEL