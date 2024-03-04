NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, January 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Raygun or Moo Deng, in 2024 – MEME
- Avoid, as one’s taxes – EVADE
- Sotomayor of the Supreme Court – SONIA
- Comical routines in a school talent show – SKITS
- “I only eat unleavened bread now; I’m on the path of ___ resistance!” (groaner) – YEAST
Down
- Like a roommate who leaves dishes in the sink and socks on the sofa – MESSY
- Bring to mind – EVOKE
- Ending with ego, pyro- or klepto- – MANIA
- Polishes, as an article – EDITS
- “___ of Eden” (Steinbeck novel) – EAST