NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, January 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Vertically challenged” – SHORT
- “I am ___, hear me roar!” – WOMAN
- Vote into office – ELECT
- Like a bold haircut or piercing – EDGY
- Org. that might make you take your laptop out of your suitcase – TSA
Down
- Partner of 1-Across – SWEET
- Half nelson and cobra clutch, in wrestling – HOLDS
- Lowest-ranking member of the wolfpack – OMEGA
- Risqué – RACY
- Explosive that was originally used as a yellow dye – TNT