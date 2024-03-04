NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, January 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Food that many an N.Y.C. tourist grabs for breakfast – BAGEL
- Got out of bed – AROSE
- Adjective paired with 3-Down in a simile – LOOSE
- Effortlessness – EASE
- Tyrannosaurus ___ – REX
Down
- Makeshift seat in a barnyard, maybe – BALE
- Very loud, like a stadium crowd – AROAR
- Bird whose name rhymes with 7-Across – GOOSE
- Fictional Vermont college on Netflix’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” – ESSEX
- Author Harper – LEE