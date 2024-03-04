NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, January 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Owner of a shop called The Bun Also Rises, most likely – BAKER
- Kind of oil served with bread – OLIVE
- Throw in the ___ – TOWEL
- “Fine” dishware for a dinner party – CHINA
- Very quick – HASTY
Down
- Bungle, as plastic surgery – BOTCH
- ___ State, nickname for Hawaii – ALOHA
- Fuzzy fruits or flightless birds – KIWIS
- 4 x 400-meter race, e.g. – EVENT
- 4 x 400-meter race, e.g. – RELAY