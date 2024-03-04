NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, January 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Worked in Microsoft Word – TYPED
- With 14-Across, comedy writer who takes a road trip with Will Ferrell in a 2024 Netflix documentary – HARPER
- Pseudonyms – ALIASES
- Director Burton – TIM
- “Oh, there ___ again!” – IGO
- 10-legged marine crustacean – SEACRAB
- See 6-Across – STEELE
- Like the firstborn of two children – ELDER
Down
- “___ all there is to it!” – THATS
- Ivy Leaguers in Connecticut – YALIES
- Man or mandrill – PRIMATE
- Org. concerned with clean air and water – EPA
- Wished for – DESIRED
- Lavishly entertain (with) – REGALE
- Not drinking any alcohol – SOBER
- Collectible cartoon image sold at Disney World – CEL