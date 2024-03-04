NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, January 19

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- With 9-Across, Dick who starred in a Coldplay music video released on his 99th birthday in December 2024 – VAN
- Turn away, as one’s gaze – AVERT
- Seattle’s Space Needle, for one – TOWER
- “Ah, gotcha” – SEE
- See 1-Across – DYKE
Down
- Tank in a factory – VAT
- Steer clear of – AVOID
- Filled with the latest gossip – NEWSY
- Smell *terrible* – REEK
- Stereotypically simple role in a school play – TREE