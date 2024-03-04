NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, January 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Button whose icon is a triangle above a rectangle – EJECT
- Only primate species that can have blue eyes, aside from human – LEMUR
- “Of course,” in Spanish – CLARO
- Star-studded group – ALIST
- Classic fixture outside a barbershop – POLE
Down
- Famous Yosemite landmark, familiarly – ELECAP
- What jiggles after it’s set – JELLO
- One might end with “Best,” – EMAIL
- “$%@!,” e.g. – CURSE
- Jogging gait – TROT