NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, January 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Kinda wet – DAMP
- Standoffish – ALOOF
- Creature on a lifeboat with Pi, in “Life of Pi” – TIGER
- Less than 90° – ACUTE
- “What ___ is new?” – ELSE
Down
- What hasn’t been processed if it’s raw – DATA
- Character who climbs through the looking glass – ALICE
- Tycoon – MOGUL
- Ones working with meters and feet? – POETS
- Complimentary – FREE