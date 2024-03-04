NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, January 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “It’s only a ___” (response to a sore loser) – GAME
- Here’s a pointer! – ARROW
- ME, in an address – MAINE
- Fencing swords at the Olympics – EPEES
- Fit one inside the other, like measuring cups – NEST
Down
- Purple candy flavor – GRAPE
- Zodiac ram – ARIES
- French painter of “Water Lilies” – MONET
- Rams’ mates – EWES
- Last word of grace – AMEN