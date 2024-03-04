NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, January 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Comfy slip-on shoes, for short – MOCS
- Convincing evidence – PROOF
- Why you might breathe into a paper bag or drink water upside down – HICCUPS
- Start arguing – GOATIT
- Mark left by trunks, perhaps – TANLINE
- Bird of Australia – EMU
- Bruce who starred in “Enter the Dragon” – LEE
- Small issue to “pick” – NIT
- Clairvoyant’s gift, for short – ESP
Down
- Speed limit abbr. – MPH
- Art form with folding – ORIGAMI
- “___ milk is a natural laxative. That’s something Gilligan never told us” (“Cast Away” line) – COCONUT
- Where L.A. and San Diego are, casually – SOCAL
- Utterly hopeless – FUTILE
- Trees with needles – PINES
- Like a big roller coaster drop – STEEP
- Number of “things I hate about you,” in a rom-com title – TEN