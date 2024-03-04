NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, January 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Instrument in a band’s rhythm section – BASS
- The name Jane Doe, e.g. – ALIAS
- Legendary actress Greta – GARBO
- Manicurist’s board – EMERY
- Singular – LONE
Down
- The “bun” for a breakfast sandwich, often – BAGEL
- Texas landmark at which Pee-Wee Herman asks “Where’s the basement? … Aren’t we gonna see the basement?”– ALAMO
- Sound from an ambulance – SIREN
- Certain sword spelled the British way – SABRE
- Base of miso – SOY