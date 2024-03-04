NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, January 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Magic accessory for Gandalf the Grey – STAFF
- Item often cut with a pocket-sized guillotine cutter – CIGAR
- Fill with awe – AMAZE
- Flood stopper – LEVEE
- Word repeated in “Any ___ is good ___” – PRESS
Down
- Top of the head – SCALP
- Track meet official – TIMER
- Plant used to make tequila – AGAVE
- Flusters – FAZES
- Saves from jail in Capture the Flag, say – FREES