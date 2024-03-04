NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, January 31

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Like a dry-cleaned shirt or fresh sheets – CRISP
- Weapon used on horseback – LANCE
- One of a potential 13 for “Emilia Pérez,” as announced last week – OSCAR
- Movie double’s responsibility – STUNT
- The “blue marble” – EARTH
Down
- In the ballpark – CLOSE
- Someone who might smoke ganja as a sacrament, informally – RASTA
- Run up, as debt – INCUR
- Meager – SCANT
- Capital of Western Australia -= PERTH