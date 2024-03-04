NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, January 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Baby polar bear – CUB
- Arctic ___, big-eared critters in white winter coats – HARES
- Material for Frosty’s pipe – CORNCOB
- “I’m fr-fr-freezing!” – BRR
- Poem of high praise – ODE
- Frosty, e.g. – SNOWMAN
- Pigs’ digs – STIES
- Someone who might give bro hugs? – SIS
Down
- Noses for many a 10-Across (but not Frosty’s!) – CARROTS
- Caterer’s coffee dispenser – URN
- Turns into – BECOMES
- Don’t confuse them with antlers – HORNS
- CRUSH, SPRITE, SQUIRT and STARRY, in a Connections category – SODAS
- Network that’s aired the Grammy Awards since 1973 – CBS