NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, January 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What “verb” or “adjective” is, confusingly – NOUN
- On the ___ (free) – HOUSE
- One holding a deed – OWNER
- Large in scope, as a photography lens – MACRO
- They’re rolled in annoyance – EYES
Down
- “You’ve got to be kidding!” – NOWAY
- Unit equal to roughly 28 grams – OUNCE
- App customers – USERS
- Infamous Roman emperor – NERO
- Where the heart is, it’s said – HOME