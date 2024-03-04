NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, January 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- ___ notification (alert on a phone screen) – PUSH
- Stocking stuffer? – SANTA
- Hunter with a famous “belt” – ORION
- Gas used to infuse some beer and coffee, for short – NITRO
- 18-wheeler – SEMI
Down
- Home of the Notre-Dame cathedral – PARIS
- Join forces – UNITE
- Tempest – STORM
- World capital whose name means “between two rivers” in Vietnamese – HANOI
- Child with a Roman numeral after his name, maybe – SON