NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, January 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Man in Business Suit Levitating, for one – EMOJI
- Took a nap – DOZED
- Flying solo – ALONE
- Graphic novel style for “One Piece,” the best-selling of its kind – MANGA
- Genuine – REAL
Down
- Dutch cheese that’s “made backward,” per a joke – EDAM
- Grinding tooth – MOLAR
- Gas made of three oxygen atoms – OZONE
- Game that might end if you accidentally bump the table – JENGA
- Like the best-case scenario – IDEAL