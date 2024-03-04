NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, January 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Word on the front door of the Midvale School for the Gifted, in a famous “Far Side” cartoon – PULL
- Classic TV squad featuring B.A., Faceman, Hannibal and Murdock – ATEAM
- MA or MS, but not BA or BS – STATE
- Like the letter J, alphabetically – TENTH
- Butt, to Brits – ARSE
Down
- Food you might cook al dente – PASTA
- Downright – UTTER
- What the Tower of Pisa does – LEANS
- Milky coffee order – LATTE
- “I’ve seen better” – MEH