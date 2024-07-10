NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, July 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Website born from its C.E.O.’s “personal film diary” – IMDB
- Service symbolized by an envelope – EMAIL
- Japanese writing system based on Chinese characters – KANJI
- Some frozen waffles – EGGOS
- Ages and ages – EONS
Down
- P.R. concern – IMAGE
- Fruit that may be served with sticky rice – MANGO
- Spicy mustard – DIJON
- Pure joy – BLISS
- ___ out a living (barely get by) – EKE